Noakhali mayhem: Quader Mirza's rival AL leader Mizanur arrested

"Badal has been shown arrested in several cases. The specific complaint behind the arrest can be known when he is produced before the court tomorrow (Friday)," Alamgir said.

Meanwhile, a large number of law enforcers have been deployed in the Basurhat municipality area in the wake of the clash on Tuesday.

At least 27 people were arrested in connection with the deadly clash between two rival factions of AL in Noakhali, officials said Wednesday.

The clash between supporters of Quader Mirza and other Awami League activists in Noakhali's Companiganj upazila left one person dead and more than 30 others injured, many with gunshot wounds.

The 27 suspects have been nabbed from different parts of the upazila, officials said.