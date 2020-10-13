Noakhali woman stripped, molested: Main accused sent to jail

Delwar Hossain Delu, the key accused in a case filed over the stripping and molestation of a housewife in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali, was sent to jail on Tuesday.

The court of Noakhali chief judicial magistrate court-3 judge Mashfiqul Haque passed the order when police produced him before the court in the afternoon, reports UNB.

Delwar has been shown arrested in five cases.

The court also placed Samsuddin Sumon, another accused in the molestation case, on a four-day remand. It also rejected the bail petition of accused Moazzem Hossain Shohagh.