Noakhali woman stripped, molested: Main accused sent to jail

Delwar Hossain Delu, the key accused in a case filed over the stripping and molestation of a housewife in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali, was sent to jail on Tuesday.
The court of Noakhali chief judicial magistrate court-3 judge Mashfiqul Haque passed the order when police produced him before the court in the afternoon, reports UNB.
Delwar has been shown arrested in five cases.
The court also placed Samsuddin Sumon, another accused in the molestation case, on a four-day remand. It also rejected the bail petition of accused Moazzem Hossain Shohagh.
Additional public prosecutor Altaf Hossain said Shohagh sought the bail petition himself as no lawyer represented him.
A woman was stripped and molested by some miscreants at Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur union of the upazila last month but the incident came to light after a video of the heinous incident went viral on social media.
The miscreants tortured the housewife after stripping her and filmed it on 2 September. The victim filed two cases accusing nine people on 4 October.
The cases were transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation on 9 October.
Law enforcers have arrested 11 people in this connection. Six of them have reportedly pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them.