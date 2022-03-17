Nurse dies mysteriously in Dhaka

A nurse has died under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Ahmednagar of Paikpara in the capital.

The deceased, Juliet Mandal, 22, was a nurse of Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital the capital’s Mohakhali. She was from Nalchira upazila of Barishal’s Gaurnadi upazila.

On Wednesday evening, Juliet Mandal was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in an unconscious state, where physicians pronounced her dead.