Nurse dies mysteriously in Dhaka

Family of Juliet Mandal alleged she was strangled to death with a scarf while her in-law’s family claimed she hanged herself from the ceiling fan with the scarf.
According to Juliet Mandal's family, she married Nixon Talukdar from Ramshil village of Gopalganj’s Kotalipara two years ago. After that, she lived with her in-law’s in Ahmednagar,
Her husband Nixon Talukdar is a freelancer.
Assistant sub-inspector of Mirpur police station Hosne Ara told Prothom Alo Juliet Mandal’s took her in an unconscious state on Wednesday evening to the National Heart Foundation in Mirpur.
Physicians referred her to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital where on-duty physicians declared her dead, the ASI added.
Sources said Juliet Mandal’s mother-in-law is a nursing supervisor at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.
Since Juliet Mandal’s family alleged the mother-in-law might exert influence on preparing the post mortem report, the body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy on Thursday morning.
Speaking to Prothom Alo in front of the DMCH, Snigdha Mandal, younger sister of Juliet Mandal, said her elder sister was appointed as a staff nurse at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital last year.
As Juliet Mandal did not give her salary with her husband and mother-in-law, they had been torturing her . Her husband Nixon Talukdar and his family killed her in a planned manner and then hanged her from the ceiling fan, Snigdha Mandal alleged.
The actual cause of the death would be known after receiving the autopsy report, police said.