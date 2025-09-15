Businessman hacked to death on way home

A businessman was hacked to death by assailants while returning home after closing his shop in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Manik Mia, 65, of Jangi Shibpur village in Uttar Bakharnagar union.

Police on Monday morning recovered his body from a roadside spot along the bank of the Arial Kha River.

According to police, the killing took place between 10:00 pm on Sunday and 1:30 am on Monday. The attackers struck him with sharp weapons, leaving severe injuries on different parts of his body, before abandoning the body on the roadside.