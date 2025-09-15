Businessman hacked to death on way home
A businessman was hacked to death by assailants while returning home after closing his shop in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi on Sunday night.
The victim was identified as Manik Mia, 65, of Jangi Shibpur village in Uttar Bakharnagar union.
Police on Monday morning recovered his body from a roadside spot along the bank of the Arial Kha River.
According to police, the killing took place between 10:00 pm on Sunday and 1:30 am on Monday. The attackers struck him with sharp weapons, leaving severe injuries on different parts of his body, before abandoning the body on the roadside.
Relatives and locals said Manik Mia was returning home from the market after shutting his shop when the assailants attacked him.
His brother, Arif Mia, said, “Every night my brother would be home by 9:00 pm. When he did not return yesterday and his phone went unanswered, we went looking for him. Around 2:00 am, we found his bloodied body lying on the roadside near the river.”
Police later recovered the body, prepared an inquest report and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Sujan Chandra Sarker and Raipura Circle’s Assistant Superintendent of Police Bayezid Bin Monsur visited the victim’s home and the crime scene.
Sujan Chandra Sarker told newspersons that the victim had been struck with a sharp weapon at the back of his neck.
He also said that the killing likely took place between 10:00 pm and 1:30 am. Police recovered a mobile phone, a torchlight and some cash from the scene, but the weapon used to commit the murder has not yet been found.
The additional SP added that investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the killing.