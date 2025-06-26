Enforced disappearance: Commission finds ‘torture devices’ at every detention facilities

The Commission on enforced disappearance has said they found specialised interrogation rooms equipped with “torture devices” nearly at every detention facilities despite perpetrators efforts to destroy evidence after post-5 August 2024 period.

“Nearly every detention centre we discovered had specialised interrogation rooms equipped with torture devices,” read the seventh chapter of the commission’s second interim report made available to BSS.

The report said significant efforts were made to destroy this evidence but the commission was able to “uncover traces that aligned with survivor testimonies, such as a rotating chair at RAB 2, CPC 3; the “jom tupi” (head covering) at RAB 4 and DB; and the pulley system used to suspend people at TFI (Taskforce Interrogation) cell”.