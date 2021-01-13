O-level student's death after rape : Court permits drug test on Dihan

A Dhaka court on Wednesday permitted police to conduct a drug test on Fardin Iftekhar Dihan, the lone accused in a case filed over the rape and alleged murder of an O-level student in Kalabagan area of the city, reports UNB.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court judge Begum Yeasmin Ara passed the order after investigation officer (IO) AFM Asaduzzaman sought permission in this regard.

The IO said the drug test is necessary to learn whether the suspect had used any stimulating drug while committing the crime.

"We need experts' opinions after testing Dihan's blood samples," he said.

On 9 January, law enforcers released three youths after interrogation over the matter. The victim was "sexually assaulted" and "killed" on 7 January in Kalabagan.