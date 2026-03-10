Extortion in silence: Shahbagh traders face clandestine attacks, abductions if payments refused

“I have been doing politics for so many years. Should I now starve? Brother, I have now become like a rabid dog in the month of Srabon. Just assume I have gone mad. When someone goes mad, he spares nobody.”

These remarks were made by Taskin Gazi, who has been accused of dominating the pharmaceutical business in Shahbagh in the capital. Although he holds no official position, he introduces himself either as a leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), or the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

After the recent political change, several similar figures centred around Shahbagh have emerged. Allegations suggest they have formed multiple groups to control pharmacies and other businesses in the area while carrying out what traders describe as “silent extortion.”

Victims allege that these groups collect money from business owners both as one-time payments and on a monthly basis at fixed rates. If the extortion money is not paid, shop employees are threatened, abducted and forced to pay money. In some cases, attacks and robberies have also taken place.