Charge sheet filed against 2 accused, hearing on charge framing set for 1 June

In a case concerning the brutal murder of an eight-year-old child in the capital's Pallabi, the police have submitted a charge sheet against the accused Sohel Rana and his wife Swapna Akter in court.

The court has accepted the charges against them, and a hearing for the formation of charges is set for 1 June.

The judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal, Masroor Saleqin, accepted the charges against the accused on Sunday afternoon (May 24) and gave this order.

Earlier in the day, Investigation Officer Sub-Inspector Ohiduzzaman of Pallabi Police Station submitted the charge sheet against Sohel Rana and his wife Swapna Akter in Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashraful Haque accepted the charge sheet and ordered the case to be transferred for trial.

Subsequently, the case was moved to the Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal.