Four arrested over attack on ex-justice Manik

Four persons have been arrested over attack on former Supreme Court justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik.

Additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) AKM Hafiz Akhter disclosed the information at a press briefing at DMP media centre on Thursday afternoon.

He said the attack was carried out on Wednesday afternoon in Paltan area. A case was filed with Paltan police station in connection with the attack later in the night.