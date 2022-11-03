Four arrested over attack on ex-justice Manik

Hafiz Akhter said BNP men from the party’s rally attacked the former judge.
The detective branch of police has been given the responsibility of investigating the case, said Hafiz adding that all the persons involved with the attack would be brought to book.
Salahuddin Mia, officer-in-charge of Paltan police station said all the four arrested persons are current and former leaders of BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).
They are JCD’s central joint secretary Maksudur Rahman, former joint secretary of JCD’s Jagannath University unit Md Shakhawat Hossain Khan, Kolabagam thana JCD’s members Md Robin Khan and Md Sagar.
Police said they were arrested from different areas of the city after the case was filed.
The judge's gunman Md Rafiqul Islam filed the case against 40-50 unidentified BNP men.
The case was filed for carrying out attack on the former judge, his driver, gunman and vandalising his car, the OC said.
Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik alleged that the attackers beat him and his gunman up.
Gunman police constable Rafiqul Islam said the attack was carried out from BNP rally.
Shamsuddin Chowdhury went to retirement in 2015 and has been vocal against communalism and fundamentalism since then.