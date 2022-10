Police on Friday arrested three men for allegedly extorting money from private orphanages in Binodpur union of Magura, UNB reports.

The arrestees are - Md Shahidul Islam Sagor, 44, Momtaz Nahar, 34, and Md Selim, 24, said Asit Kumar Roy, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mohammadpur police station in Magura.

The accused made a list of private orphanages enlisted for the government's grant from Mohammadpur social welfare office, saying they needed it for a report.