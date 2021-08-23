OC Pradeep ordered Liaqat to shoot Sinha dead, says victim's sister

On Tuesday, Sharmin will be questioned by the lawyers of main accused suspended OC Pradeep and suspended Inspector Liaqat Ali.

At 5pm the court was adjourned till Monday and said other witnesses will start testifying on 24 and 25 August following the plaintiff.

Until 25 August, statements of 15 of the 83 witnesses in this case including the plaintiff will be testified before the court.

On 27 June, Cox’s Bazar district and session judge Mohammad Ismail Hossain took charge of the case and declared the date for recording statements of 10 witnesses on 26, 27 and 28 July, said public prosecutor Faridul Alam.

But the date was postponed later due to government imposed lockdown to contain the Covid-19 spread, he said.

On 31 July last year, Sinha was shot dead at the Shamlapur police check-post in Baharchhara Union of Cox's Bazar while returning to town after filming for a documentary.