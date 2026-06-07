Death sentence for two convicts in Pallabi child rape and murder case

A court has sentenced Sohel Rana and his wife Swapna Akhter to death for the rape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old child in Pallabi, Dhaka. The court also imposed fines of Tk 500,000 on Sohel Rana and Tk 200,000 on Swapna Akhter.

Judge Masrur Salekeen of the Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal took the bench at 11:00 am today, Sunday and delivered the verdict.

Earlier in the morning, the accused were brought from prison in a prison van and kept in the holding cell of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court.

The main accused, Sohel Rana, was taken from the prison van and placed in the holding cell under police security at 8:50 am, while the co-accused, Swapna Akhter, was brought in at 8:30 am.