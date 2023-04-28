They rob Japanese tourists and go on a trip

Four days ago, two Japanese tourists were mugged at Rayer Bazar Bodhyo Bhumi area in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the incident. Police said two of them went on a leisure trip after the incident of mugging.

This was disclosed in a press conference held at the police’s Tejgaon division deputy commissioners office in Shyamoli, Friday afternoon.

It was said in the press conference two Japanese tourists were mugged last Monday night. Three muggers snatched away 153,000 (1.53 lakh) yen, Tk 28,000, two iPhones, passports and other items from them.