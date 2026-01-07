Swechchhasebok Dal leader shot dead in Tejgaon of Dhaka

In Tejgaon, Dhaka, miscreants shot and killed a leader of the BNP’s affiliated organisation, the Swechchhasebok Dal. The incident occurred around 8:15pm on Wednesday in the alley behind Star Kabab at Tejturi Bazar, Tejgaon.

The deceased, Azizur Rahman, also known as Musabbir, was the former general secretary of the Swechchhasebok Dal’s Dhaka North City unit.

Another person with him was also shot. The injured, Abu Sufian, has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Sufian is the general secretary of the Karwan Bazar Van Owners’ Association.