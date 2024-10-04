Hizbut-Tahrir media coordinator Imtiaz Selim arrested
Police Friday arrested media coordinator of the banned Hizbut-Tahrir, Imtiaz Selim, from the city’s Bashundhara residential area.
“A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) arrested Selim from the Bashundhara residential area this morning,” Md. Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of media and public relations of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) told BSS.
He said Selim was accused in a case filed under Anti-Terrorism Act with Shahbagh police station.
The arrestee was also wanted in two criminal cases filed with Pallabi and Khilgaon police stations, he said, adding that apart from the cases, two cases are now under trial against Selim.