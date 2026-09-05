Open killing in Raozan again, gunman ‘challenges’ police

“Wait and see”—criminal Md Rayhan of Raozan, Chattogram, posted this threat on his Facebook account on 20 August, addressing the police. Four days later, in another post, he wrote to his followers: “All the younger brothers, get ready. Make a list of whose houses in Raozan need to be vandalised.”

Ten days after the threat, at around 9:30 pm last Thursday, Mohammad Karim, 35, a Jubo Dal activist, was shot dead in public at Keranihat Bazar in Raozan. A group of armed men arrived on motorcycles, hacked him and opened fire before fleeing. Terrified locals did not even dare remove his body, which lay on the road for nearly an hour. Police later went to the scene and recovered the body.

About six hours after the killing, at around 3:00 am in the early hours of Friday, Rayhan uploaded a video of the shooting to his Facebook story. Local residents and members of civil society said the criminal Rayhan was effectively “challenging” the police.

Police sources said Rayhan escaped from the roof of a house during a police operation in Noakhali on 29 July. Although police have failed to arrest him, his open threats and a series of killings in Raozan have raised questions about the law-and-order situation. Questions have also been raised over why action cannot be taken against armed groups even after authorities receive advance information about their movements and mobilisation.