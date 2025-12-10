Domestic help wore burkha or kept face covered for 4 days, police unable to identify her

In connection with the murder of a mother and daughter in their own residence in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, the police consider the woman who worked there as a domestic help to be the sole suspect. However, the police have not yet been able to identify her.

Investigating police officials stated that the woman began working at the flat four days prior to Monday’s incident. For all four days, she either wore a burkha or kept her face covered while entering and leaving the residence.

As a result, her face was not captured on CCTV cameras. Apart from the two victims, no one else had seen her face. Consequently, it has not been possible to collect any information regarding her name or identity.