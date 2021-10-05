One in five girls afraid of safety: Survey

Others reported concerns about fake events advertised on social media placing them at physical risk, or unreliable medical advice that could harm their health.

More than a quarter (28pc) of those surveyed have been led to believe a myth or ‘fake fact’ about Covid-19, and one in four (25pc) have questioned whether to get vaccinated against the virus.

One in five (19pc) say mistruths are so rife that they have distrusted election results, while one in five (18pc) have stopped engaging in politics or current affairs as a result.

Girls and young women from low- and middle-income countries were more likely to be affected by unreliable or false information online, and twice as likely to have questioned whether to get the vaccine (31pc) than those in high income countries (16pc).