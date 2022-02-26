One killed for 'involvement in extra-marital affair' in Gazipur

Sohel’s brother Sohag claimed that around 9.00pm Friday, Jubayel Bhuiyan, his daughter Jemy bhuiyan, Shukur Ali and Mamun took Sohel from his own house alleging that he is involved in an extra-marital affair with a woman living in the neighbourhood.
At one point they started beating him after tying him up with a tree, Sohel added.
Being informed by the locals about the incident, Azad Parvez, sub-inspector (SI) of Kaliganj police station rushed to the spot with a team around 1.00 am and rescued Sohel. He was taken to a hospital immediately after.
OC Mintu Mia said the body was sent for an autopsy and legal action in this regard will be taken after receiving a complaint.
Deceased’s brother Sohag said his brother had an affair with a local girl named Jerin and he got upset since her family married off Jerin to a man living in Jamalpur.
“My brother just used to go and sit beside Jerin’s father’s house. He was not involved in any extra-marital affair," said Sohag.