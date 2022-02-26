Crime

One killed for 'involvement in extra-marital affair' in Gazipur

Prothom Alo English Desk
A 37-year old man was beaten to death by some locals at Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur for his suspected involvement in an extra-marital affair on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Bhuiyan, a resident of Dakshinbag village in the upazila.

Sohel, who suffered serious injuries after being beaten by locals, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning at Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, said Mintu Mia, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kaliganj police station.

Sohel’s brother Sohag claimed that around 9.00pm Friday, Jubayel Bhuiyan, his daughter Jemy bhuiyan, Shukur Ali and Mamun took Sohel from his own house alleging that he is involved in an extra-marital affair with a woman living in the neighbourhood.

At one point they started beating him after tying him up with a tree, Sohel added.

Being informed by the locals about the incident, Azad Parvez, sub-inspector (SI) of Kaliganj police station rushed to the spot with a team around 1.00 am and rescued Sohel. He was taken to a hospital immediately after.

OC Mintu Mia said the body was sent for an autopsy and legal action in this regard will be taken after receiving a complaint.

Deceased’s brother Sohag said his brother had an affair with a local girl named Jerin and he got upset since her family married off Jerin to a man living in Jamalpur.

“My brother just used to go and sit beside Jerin’s father’s house. He was not involved in any extra-marital affair," said Sohag.

