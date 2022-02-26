One killed for 'involvement in extra-marital affair' in Gazipur

A 37-year old man was beaten to death by some locals at Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur for his suspected involvement in an extra-marital affair on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Bhuiyan, a resident of Dakshinbag village in the upazila.

Sohel, who suffered serious injuries after being beaten by locals, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning at Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, said Mintu Mia, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kaliganj police station.