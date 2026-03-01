Bodies of grandmother, granddaughter recovered, police suspect rape

Police have recovered the bodies of a grandmother, 65, and her granddaughter, 15, in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna. Police suspect that the granddaughter was murdered after being raped, and the grandmother was killed for attempting to intervene. Two suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with this incident.

The grandmother’s body was recovered from the house and the granddaughter’s body from a nearby mustard field yesterday, Saturday morning. The teenage girl was a ninth-grade student at a local madrasa.

According to local residents, sounds of crying were suddenly heard from the house on Friday night. At that time, several neighbours came out of their homes, but as the noise stopped after a while, they returned to their rooms.

In the morning, neighbours first saw the woman’s body in the courtyard of the house. Later, when they could not find the granddaughter inside the house, they began searching for her.