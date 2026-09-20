2 parked buses set on fire in Mymensingh and Daulatdia

Hafizur Rahman, station officer of the Bangladesh Agricultural University Fire Service, said they received information about the fire at 12:04 am and two Fire Service units reached the scene within eight minutes. The fire was completely extinguished at 12:40 am.

He added that all the seats and part of the engine were damaged in the fire. The lower section of the bus and its tyres, however, remained intact. Two or three sections of an overhead power line were also damaged by the heat from the fire.

Mohammad Shibirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model police station, told Prothom Alo that CCTV footage from the scene showed four people arriving on two motorcycles. One person had been detained and was being questioned in connection with the incident.

Alamgir Mahmud, president of the Mymensingh Transport Owners’ Association, told Prothom Alo that instructions had been issued to keep buses inside the terminal amid fears that fascists could carry out acts of sabotage. The Soukhin Paribahan bus had been parked on the road and was set on fire. No one was inside the bus when it was torched.