Woman's body exhumed 9 days after husband 'confesses to the murder'

Police exhumed the body of a woman nine days after it was buried by her husband -- who later confessed to killing her during the remand.

The body of Asma Akhter, 27, was dug up on Monday night at Pascim Khadirkhil area of Ramganj in Lakshmipur. Her husband, Kazi Shaheduzzaman, 42, is a resident of the same area.

However, the couple would live at the Khejurtala area of Patenga in Chattogram.