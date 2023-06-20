Woman's body exhumed 9 days after husband 'confesses to the murder'

Police exhumed the body of a woman nine days after it was buried by her husband -- who later confessed to killing her during the remand.
The body of Asma Akhter, 27, was dug up on Monday night at Pascim Khadirkhil area of Ramganj in Lakshmipur. Her husband, Kazi Shaheduzzaman, 42, is a resident of the same area.
However, the couple would live at the Khejurtala area of Patenga in Chattogram.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Patenga police station Aftab Hossain on Tuesday morning told Prothom Alo that Shaheduzzaman was arrested on 14 June. He was interrogated in the remand -- where he confessed to killing Asma Akhter by squeezing her throat over family feuds.
He buried her body instantly. Police later exhumed the body, and sent it to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
They got married nearly a decade ago and they have three children, police quoted the locals as saying.
Shaheduzzaman called Md Alam, father of Asma, on 10 June and told him that his daughter committed suicide, police said adding then he switched off his phone.
Upon receiving the news, Md Alam rushed to Khejurtala in Patenga -- where neighbours told him that they saw a scar on her neck. Later Md Alam filed a case with Patenga police station.