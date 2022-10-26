NIDs delivered to Rohingya at Tk 130,000 each

The detective branch of Chattogram metropolitan police detained 10 people on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in delivering national identification (NID) cards to the Rohingya refugees illegally in exchange of Tk 130,000 per head.

DB police deputy commissioner Mohammad Ali Hossain informed the newsmen of the matter at his office on Wednesday afternoon at Monsurabad in Chattogram.

Among the detainees, five are the data entry operators (contractual) of the election commission (EC). They are Yeasin Arafat, Nurnabi, Mizanur Rahman, Farhadul Islam and Emon Das.

The remaining detainees are Kamal Hossain, Sona Mia, Md Kamal, Nurul Absar and Shamsu master.