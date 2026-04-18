Honour killing: A tale of murder that surpasses any movie

Following the missing of his daughter, the father would rush to the police station, sometimes to investigative agencies, and occasionally to the court, pleading for help to find his daughter.

Throughout this frantic search for seven long years, the police, Detective Branch (DB), Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigated the matter but could not resolve it.

Each agency stated that no definite information was found regarding the disappearance.

The father expressed his dissatisfaction with the investigations, filing objections four times.

He sold his property and took loans to continue the case and sought new investigations, suspecting his son-in-law's involvement in the daughter's disappearance.

The father applied for a judicial inquiry. After the judicial investigation, the court ordered a new case. The responsibility of the investigation was given to the PBI.

This time, instead of focusing on the father's complaint, the PBI started the investigation based on the general diary (GD) filed by the girl’s husband regarding her disappearance.

The GD mentioned a mobile phone number associated with the girl. In sequel to that, it was revealed that in July 2015, the girl was brutally murdered, and her body was thrown into a river. The father himself had hired someone to do this.