Over 500 sued over BNP men-police clash in Natore

Police filed a case against 516 people over a clash between BNP activists and police during BNP’s Monday rally demanding its chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release for her treatment abroad.

Natore sadar police station SI Rafiqul Islam filed the case at noon against 516 people including 400 unidentified ones, said Abu Sadad, officer-in-charge of Natore sadar police station.

Police have so far arrested nine people in this connection, the OC added.

Meanwhile, the party office of BNP in Natore remained closed since Tuesday morning.

On Monday, BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of their party office at Alaipur around 10:00am to hold a rally as part of their central programme demanding its chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release for her treatment abroad.

At one stage, police obstructed them, triggering a clash. At least 20 people, including a journalist, were injured in the clash.

