4 members of a family shot inside their home in Khulna
Miscreants entered a home and opened fire on four members of a family at Khadijabag Krishnanagar Thikrabad area of Batiaghata upazila in Khulna on Thursday morning.
Among the injured, two people have been sent to Dhaka from Khulna Medical College Hospital due to their critical condition.
The injured individuals are Kazi Anisur Rahman, his wife Ranjuara Begum, their son Raisul Islam, and Rashidul Islam's (their younger son) wife, Fahima.
Ranjuara Begum and Fahima have been taken to Dhaka for better medical treatment.
According to police and local sources, Anisur's younger son Rashidul was imprisoned about three years ago in a case. There, he became acquainted with a man named Imran.
Subsequently, Rashidul developed contacts with Imran's family. Eventually, a relationship formed between Imran's wife Fahima and Rashidul.
Approximately six months ago, when Imran was jailed again due to another case, Rashidul married Fahima.
Fahima, who was shot, said that she divorced her former husband Imran seven to eight months ago. After that, she remarried. In the early morning, her former husband came with people and shot at them while they were asleep.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Labanchara Police Station, Md Tuhinuzzaman, said that Ranjuara Begum was shot in the chest and Fahima in the leg.
Since the bullets couldn't be removed from their bodies, they have been sent to Dhaka. It is known that six people were involved in the incident. Operations are ongoing to arrest them.