4 members of a family shot inside their home in Khulna

Miscreants entered a home and opened fire on four members of a family at Khadijabag Krishnanagar Thikrabad area of Batiaghata upazila in Khulna on Thursday morning.

Among the injured, two people have been sent to Dhaka from Khulna Medical College Hospital due to their critical condition.

The injured individuals are Kazi Anisur Rahman, his wife Ranjuara Begum, their son Raisul Islam, and Rashidul Islam's (their younger son) wife, Fahima.

Ranjuara Begum and Fahima have been taken to Dhaka for better medical treatment.