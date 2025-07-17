25 arrested over Gopalganj violence, crackdown to continue: Home Adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday said law enforcers have so far arrested 25 people over Wednesday's violence centring an NCP rally in Gopalganj, vowing to continue drives until all accused are held.

He came up with the warning and figure while talking to reporters at the Secretariat in the afternoon.

Adviser Jahangir said 10 police personnel were injured in the clashes, with two already brought to Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh and three more on the way to the hospital from Gopalganj.

He said the law and order situation is now under control as the 22-hour curfew beginning at 8:00pm on Wednesday has been in place in the district following the vandalism at the NCP's rally, arson attacks and cocktail blasts.