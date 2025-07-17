25 arrested over Gopalganj violence, crackdown to continue: Home Adviser
Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday said law enforcers have so far arrested 25 people over Wednesday's violence centring an NCP rally in Gopalganj, vowing to continue drives until all accused are held.
He came up with the warning and figure while talking to reporters at the Secretariat in the afternoon.
Adviser Jahangir said 10 police personnel were injured in the clashes, with two already brought to Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh and three more on the way to the hospital from Gopalganj.
He said the law and order situation is now under control as the 22-hour curfew beginning at 8:00pm on Wednesday has been in place in the district following the vandalism at the NCP's rally, arson attacks and cocktail blasts.
Regarding NCP's allegations about the role of law enforcement agencies, the adviser said the law enforcers have been given instruction in this regard and they are trying their best.
Responding to a query on what measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, he said all necessary precautionary measures will be taken to stop the recurrence of such incidents and the drives will continue as long as all accused are arrested.
He thanked the television channels for broadcasting the clashes live.
Earlier, he visited the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka to enquire about the condition of the injured police personnel.
On Wednesday, at least four people were killed and several others injured in clashes between police and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies over a rally of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj.
Protesting the attack, leaders and activists of the NPC put blockade on highways and important roads across the country.
Later, the party convenor Nahid Islam in a Facebook post urged the party fellows to withdraw the blockade and announced a countrywide protest rally on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the government has formed a three member body to investigate the violence occurred in Gopalganj.