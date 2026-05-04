Case filed against madrasa teacher as 11-year-old rape victim found pregnant

A case has been filed against a madrasa teacher in connection with the rape and subsequent pregnancy of an 11-year-old student in Madan upazila of Netrokona.

Although the case was filed last Thursday, police have not yet been able to arrest the accused teacher.

According to local residents, the complaint, and police sources, the accused teacher established a female Qawmi madrasa four years ago. The child lived at her maternal grandfather’s house and studied there. Her father had left her mother and gone elsewhere, and her mother works as a domestic help in Sylhet to earn a living.

According to the case statement and the child’s account as conveyed by her relatives, on the afternoon of 2 November last year, after madrasa classes ended, the accused teacher called the girl and asked her to sweep the mosque adjacent to the madrasa. At that time, other teachers and students had already gone home. After she finished sweeping, he called her into a room, threatened her, and raped her. He warned that if she told anyone, he would kill her, her mother, and her younger brothers. He raped the child multiple times in this manner.