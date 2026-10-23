Rivers swallow evidence, leaving murders unsolved

On 23 August, river police recovered the bodies of a woman, a child, a young man and a young woman from the Buriganga in Dhaka within a span of six hours. Black cloth was wrapped around the woman’s neck, while the child’s body was wrapped in a scarf.

The young man and woman had their hands tied together, and both had visible injuries. Police suspect they were murdered and their bodies dumped in the river to conceal the crimes. As their identities could not be established, all four bodies were buried as unidentified persons 11 days later.

Earlier, on 30 April last year, police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a river in Narayanganj. A scarf had been wrapped around a bamboo pole beside the body. The woman was naked. She was buried as an unidentified person in the area. Her relatives later identified her after seeing photographs kept at the police station. The investigation revealed that she had been murdered. One person arrested in connection with the case subsequently gave a confessional statement in court.

River police recovered 2,064 bodies from rivers across Bangladesh between January 2021 and December 2025, a period of five years. Another 430 bodies were recovered between January and September this year. In total, 2,494 bodies were recovered over five years and nine months.

The bodies included victims of murder, people who accidentally fell into rivers and drowned, and people who died by suicide after jumping into the water.

River police officials say criminals dump bodies in rivers after committing murders to destroy evidence and evade arrest. They consider rivers a “safe place” to dispose of bodies and conceal their crimes.