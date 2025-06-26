Drug addicts stand at 8.3 million in Bangladesh

The number of drug addicts in the country is 8.3 million. While the drug addicted persons are predominantly male, addiction is also found among women and children.

This estimate comes from a recent survey conducted by the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), the first of its kind by the government body

Previously, in 2018, the National Institute of Mental Health conducted a similar survey, estimating the number of drug addicts at 3.6 million.

Professor Muhammad Umar Faruq, of the Department of Criminology and Police Science at Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, told Prothom Alo that if the number of drug addicts has reached 8.3 million, it indicates a severe deterioration in the country’s drug situation. “This proves that narcotics are not under control at all.”

He blamed the lack of effective initiatives by responsible agencies for the crisis.

Against this backdrop, Bangladesh is observing the international day against drug abuse today, Thursday, with the theme, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention. Break the Cycle. Stop Organised Crime.”