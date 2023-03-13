Crime

Eight suspects in DBBL money robbery placed on 5-day remand

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Dhaka court on Sunday placed eight arrestees on a five-day remand in connection with snatching Tk 112.5 million of Dutch Bangla bank from a private security agency’s vehicle in Uttara area on Thursday, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Shanta Islam Mallik passed the order.

Earlier in the day Inspector Saju Mia of DB police Mirpur zonal team and also the investigating officer of the case produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

Those remanded were identified as Md Sanoar Hossain, Md Eman alias Milan, Md Akash Madbar, Sagar Madbar, Md Badrul Alam, Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Sonai Mia and Md Enamul Haque Badsha.

There was no lawyer defending the accused.

Shariful Islam, inspector (Investigation) of Turag Police Station, said that the incident happened while a private security company’s vehicle with Tk 112.5 million – of Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd – was going towards Savar EPZ area to deposit the money at the bank’s ATM booths.

At Uttara Sector-16, a group of eight armed people stopped the vehicle and took away the money at gunpoint, he said.

