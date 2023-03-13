Eight suspects in DBBL money robbery placed on 5-day remand

Those remanded were identified as Md Sanoar Hossain, Md Eman alias Milan, Md Akash Madbar, Sagar Madbar, Md Badrul Alam, Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Sonai Mia and Md Enamul Haque Badsha.
There was no lawyer defending the accused.
Shariful Islam, inspector (Investigation) of Turag Police Station, said that the incident happened while a private security company’s vehicle with Tk 112.5 million – of Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd – was going towards Savar EPZ area to deposit the money at the bank’s ATM booths.
At Uttara Sector-16, a group of eight armed people stopped the vehicle and took away the money at gunpoint, he said.