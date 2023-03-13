Eight suspects in DBBL money robbery placed on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Sunday placed eight arrestees on a five-day remand in connection with snatching Tk 112.5 million of Dutch Bangla bank from a private security agency’s vehicle in Uttara area on Thursday, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Shanta Islam Mallik passed the order.

Earlier in the day Inspector Saju Mia of DB police Mirpur zonal team and also the investigating officer of the case produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.