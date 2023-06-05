More than 6,000 muggers in Dhaka

According to the figures of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), more than 6,000 people are involved in crimes like snatching and robbery in Dhaka city alone. Of them, some 1,737 are involved in snatching and 4,461 are involved in robbery.

The details of the people involved in these crimes are available on the central data base developed by the DMP. It includes information of people involved in crimes like snatching and robbery in the areas under 50 police stations in the capital.

According to the sources in the police, the criminals in Dhaka usually stop people on their way and take away money and other valuables at gunpoint. When the number of miscreants involved in these sorts of crimes is five or higher, then the cases are filed as robbery. The patterns of crimes have been recorded on this basis.