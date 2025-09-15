Arakan army assisting in drug smuggling: BGB

The armed rebel group of Myanmar’s Rakhine state, Arakan Army (AA) is assisting in drug smuggling from the neighbouring country to Bangladesh.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Ramu sector headquarters commander (deputy director) Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said at a press conference, held at the BGB-run Urmi Guest House in Laboni beach.

He said that drug smuggling through the Myanmar border is on the rise. The occupying rebel force of the Rakhine state Arakan Army is assisting in this case. Some 80 per cent of these drugs are coming through the sea, he added.

The BGB's capacity has been enhanced to contain drug peddling, he said, adding that the BGB is using radar, drone and night vision devices to stop intrusion and smuggling. As a result, the BGB is being able to seize large consignments of drugs and illegal arms. The force is also active in stopping human trafficking through the sea.

At the press conference, the border situation was highlighted, including the abduction of Bangladeshi fishermen with their trawlers from the Naf River, the seizure of large consignments of yaba pills and ice, arms smuggling, human trafficking, and food products smuggling.