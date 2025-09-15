Press conference
Arakan army assisting in drug smuggling: BGB
The armed rebel group of Myanmar’s Rakhine state, Arakan Army (AA) is assisting in drug smuggling from the neighbouring country to Bangladesh.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Ramu sector headquarters commander (deputy director) Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said at a press conference, held at the BGB-run Urmi Guest House in Laboni beach.
He said that drug smuggling through the Myanmar border is on the rise. The occupying rebel force of the Rakhine state Arakan Army is assisting in this case. Some 80 per cent of these drugs are coming through the sea, he added.
The BGB's capacity has been enhanced to contain drug peddling, he said, adding that the BGB is using radar, drone and night vision devices to stop intrusion and smuggling. As a result, the BGB is being able to seize large consignments of drugs and illegal arms. The force is also active in stopping human trafficking through the sea.
At the press conference, the border situation was highlighted, including the abduction of Bangladeshi fishermen with their trawlers from the Naf River, the seizure of large consignments of yaba pills and ice, arms smuggling, human trafficking, and food products smuggling.
The Bangladesh-Myanmar border is being used as one of the major routes of drug smuggling because of its geographical location, Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed pointed out.
“Drugs (yaba pills and ice) are being smuggled through the Naf River and sea routes of the Teknaf border of Ukhia. Eighty per cent of the drugs are trafficked via sea through the coastal areas of Maheshkhali, Banshkhali, Kutubdia, Anwara and Kuakata. These drugs from Myanmar are also being trafficked to other countries. This poses a grave threat to the nation’s youth and economy,” he added.
The BGB sector commander further said that although the BGB does not have the capacity to prevent drug smuggling through the sea, it has been helping the Bangladesh Navy and Coastguard with intelligence and digital information.
The BGB members are patrolling along the border around the clock to prevent drug and arms smuggling risking their lives. Meanwhile, the BGB already has arrested 47 human traffickers while they were trying to send people to Malaysia through the sea. Efforts are on to arrest 21 other human traffickers who have been absconding. The traffickers also use remote hill tracts, deep forest, rivers and sea for drug smuggling and human trafficking, he added.
At the press conference, information was presented on 147 separate anti-narcotics operations conducted between 15 July and 15 September. In these two months, 2.8 million yaba tablets worth Tk 880 million, 816 grams of ice, and 188 smugglers were seized or arrested in separate drives.
During the same period, five people were arrested with 22 firearms. Meanwhile, while being smuggled from Myanmar into Bangladesh, 226 cattle worth Tk 37.8 million and contraband goods worth Tk 67.2 million were also seized.
Over the past year, members of six battalions under the sector in Naikhongchhari of Bandarban, and Ukhia and Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar, seized narcotics worth Tk 13.22 billion in separate drives. These were formally destroyed on 14 August at the Cox’s Bazar Sadar BGB battalion ground.
In response to another query, Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed said the Arakan Army has abducted a total of 228 Bangladeshi fishermen so far while they were fishing along the Naf river. Of them, the BGB has rescued 124 of them. However, it has not been possible to establish contact with the Arakan Army lately. That is why the remaining of the abductees could not be brought back immediately.
Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said that drugs and arms are being smuggled from Myanmar through the Rohingyas.
He noted that most of these drugs and arms are being stockpiled in the Rohingya refugee camps.
He added that if the ringleaders could be caught, smuggling could be brought under control, and for this, the cooperation of the local population is essential.
The sector commander said that since January, there have been 23 landmine explosions along the border. The BGB has provided financial assistance and healthcare to 17 people injured in these explosions. Residents of border villages are being warned about the risk of landmines. At the same time, regular sports events are being organised to protect the youth in the border areas from the grip of drugs.