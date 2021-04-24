Pabna man kills 70-yr-old father for 2000 taka

A man has allegedly killed his 70-year-old father over a Tk 2000 loan in Santhia upazila of Pabna.
Abdur Rahim, 42, hit his father Ahej Pramanick on the head with a bamboo pole on Thursday.
Ahej had borrowed Tk 2,000 from his son. When Rahim wanted it back, the father and son had a heated argument as Ahej could not pay him back, local people said.
As they were quarreling, Rahim picked up a bamboo pole and hit his father over the head with it so hard that Ahej immediately collapsed to the ground.
The 70-year-old died on his way to the hospital and Rahim took to his heels after that.
Ahej’s brother Abdul Awal filed a murder case against Rahim over the incident, said Ataikula police station officer-in-charge (investigation) Siddique Hossain.
Ahej’s body was sent to Pabna General Hospital Morgue on Friday for autopsy.