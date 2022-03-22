Panchagarh madrasah teacher held for raping student

Police said Yasin sexually assaulted the boy in his room in the madrasah on 11 March.
The very next day, the boy returned to his home and narrated his ordeal to his parents.
“His parents had initially approached the madrasah authorities. When the madrasah authorities did not act, his parents and local residents caught the accused and handed him over to us,” said Abdul Latif Mia, officer-in-charge of Panchagarh Sadar police station.
The teacher was booked for the alleged crime and produced in Panchagarh chief judicial magistrate’s court. “CJM Humayun Kabir Sarkar sent him to judicial custody,” said OC Abdul Latif.