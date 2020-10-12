Papia, her husband get 27yrs jail in arms case

A Dhaka court here on Monday sentenced expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon to 27 years imprisonment each to in an arms case, reports UNB.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh handed down the verdict when police produced them before a crowded courtroom in the afternoon.

On 27 September, the court fixed today for delivering verdict in the case.

Investigation officer Arifuzzaman, sub-inspector of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), submitted charge sheet in the case on 29 June. Charges were framed on 23 August.

Twelve people were named as witnesses in the case.

RAB raided two flats belonging to Papia and Sumon on 23 February, a day after arresting them from Dhaka airport.