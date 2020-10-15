Parlour worker 'raped' in Gazipur, car driver arrested

Police on Thursday arrested a driver for allegedly raping a female worker of a local parlor in his car in Zirani area of Gazipur, reports UNB.
The arrestee was identified as Pintu Mia, 30, a private car driver of Kaliakoir area.
Quoting the victim's relatives, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Md Jakir Hasan said she was a regular passenger of Pintu.
On Wednesday, Pintu violated the girl after taking her to a remote place in Zirani area.
Pintu fled from the spot after locals rushed there hearing the victim's scream.
The victim has been sent to a hospital for medical tests, he said.