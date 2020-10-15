Parlour worker 'raped' in Gazipur, car driver arrested

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police on Thursday arrested a driver for allegedly raping a female worker of a local parlor in his car in Zirani area of Gazipur, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Pintu Mia, 30, a private car driver of Kaliakoir area.

Quoting the victim's relatives, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Md Jakir Hasan said she was a regular passenger of Pintu.


Advertisement

On Wednesday, Pintu violated the girl after taking her to a remote place in Zirani area.

Pintu fled from the spot after locals rushed there hearing the victim's scream.

The victim has been sent to a hospital for medical tests, he said.

More News

Two youths hacked to death in Jashore

Two youths hacked to death in Jashore

Five sentenced to death for gang-rape of student in Tangail

Five sentenced to death for gang-rape of student in Tangail

EC files case against MP Nixon

EC files case against MP Nixon

Woman, two children found dead in Thakurgaon

Woman, two children found dead in Thakurgaon