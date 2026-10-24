Singer Asif Akbar’s car targeted by gunfire in Moghbazar: Police
Gunmen fired at singer Asif Akbar’s private car in Moghbazar, the capital, on Saturday morning. He was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
The incident took place in front of Bishal Centre in Moghbazar at around 5:30 am on Saturday. Mohammad Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatirjheel police station, confirmed the information.
Prothom Alo contacted Asif Akbar by mobile phone at around 9:00 am to ask about the incident, but he did not respond.
Asaduzzaman told Prothom Alo, “Asif Akbar has a personal office in Moghbazar. His private car was parked in front of Bishal Centre. Early in the morning, one or more unidentified individuals arrived, fired shots at the car and fled. No one was injured or killed in the incident.”
The OC said the police had yet to determine who fired the shots or what motivated the attack.
He added that the police were collecting CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage from cameras in the surrounding area to identify those involved.
Hatirjheel police station said it would take the necessary legal action over the incident.