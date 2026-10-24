Singer Asif Akbar’s car targeted by gunfire in Moghbazar: Police

Gunmen fired at singer Asif Akbar’s private car in Moghbazar, the capital, on Saturday morning. He was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The incident took place in front of Bishal Centre in Moghbazar at around 5:30 am on Saturday. Mohammad Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatirjheel police station, confirmed the information.