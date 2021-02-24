PBI asked to probe case against cricketer Nasir, his wife

A lower court in Dhaka on Wednesday directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate a case filed against Bangladesh National Team cricketer Nasir Hossain and his newlywed wife Tamima Sultana, reports UNB.
Tamima allegedly got married to cricketer Nasir without divorcing her husband Rakib Hasan
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court judge Md Jashim passed the order after taking the case filed by Rakib into cognizance.
PBI was asked to submit its investigation report by 30 March.
According to the case statement, Tamima got married to Rakib Hasan on 26 February 2011 and they have an eight year old daughter.
Tamima, a cabin crew of Saudia Airlines, had been staying in Saudi Arabia due to COVID-19 situation since 10 March 2020.
During this time, she contacted her family through mobile phone and social media.
Tamima got married with the cricketer on 24 February while photographs of their marriage went viral on social media which drew the attention of Rakib Hasan.