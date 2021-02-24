PBI asked to probe case against cricketer Nasir, his wife

A lower court in Dhaka on Wednesday directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate a case filed against Bangladesh National Team cricketer Nasir Hossain and his newlywed wife Tamima Sultana, reports UNB.

Tamima allegedly got married to cricketer Nasir without divorcing her husband Rakib Hasan

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court judge Md Jashim passed the order after taking the case filed by Rakib into cognizance.

PBI was asked to submit its investigation report by 30 March.