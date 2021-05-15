PBI will talk to Babul’s son

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) will talk to Babul Akter’s son regarding the Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case. The boy is an eyewitness of the incident.

On 5 June, 2016, the wife of the then superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter, was shot and stabbed to death in GEC area in Chattogram while she was going to see off her son for school.

The investigating officer of the case, Santosh Kumar Chakma told Prothom Alo on Friday that Babul Akter is now in police custody on a five-day remand. At the end of remand, PBI will talk to the Babul’s son. His statement as an eyewitness is important in this case. Police had spoken to the boy before.