PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati

An activist of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS-MN Larma) was shot dead by some miscreants at Pakuijjachhari in Baghaichhari upazila early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Priyo alias Dhiman Chakma, 35, son of Boddha Mangal Chakma of the area.

Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Baghaichhari Police Station, said the gunmen ambushed the house of Dhiman and fired 35-40 rounds of bullets on him, killing him on the spot.

Dhiman, who was also the body guard of Nabiarchar upazila chairman Progoti Chakma, came to his house on Saturday on leave.

Police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue.

Fifteen people have been killed by miscreants in the upazila in the last two years.