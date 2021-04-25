‘People involved with Hefazat violence to be punished’

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said that despite talks with the leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam, people who were involved in violence will be brought to book, reports UNB.

He came up with the remarks at a function organised by Dhaka north city Awami League at Rajdhani School premises.

The home minister said that people are being arrested after analysing video footages of Hefazat's recent violence across the country.

Despite discussions with the group, those who participated in the violence will be punished, he added.

The minister said that those who were involved in arson, vandalism, and deaths of people must be punished.

He said the law enforcement is not making any mass arrests or harassing anyone.

Hefazat is a non-political group and there is no provision of doing politics on its policies. Although many disagree with it, he added.