Petition seeks suo motu on Pori Moni’s remand

The HC bench said it would look into the matter after the rule on the hearing of Pori Moni’s bail petition returns. The same HC bench is set to hold hearing on the early hearing of Pori Moni’s bail plea.

On 4 August, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Pori Moni after a raid at her residence in the capital’s Banani. RAB filed a narcotics case against her at Banani police station. After that, the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) interrogated her three times in a total of seven days in remand. Pori Moni sought bail from the court later.