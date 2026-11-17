Banned Awami League men set Tungipara police station on fire
Leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, attacked and set fire to Tungipara police station in Gopalganj on Tuesday evening.
After gathering in a procession, they first surrounded the police station and later attacked it and set fire to several vehicles inside its premises.
Police reportedly fired tear gas shells, rubber bullets and sound grenades to bring the situation under control.
Local sources said tension gripped the area after reports spread that police had detained several leaders and activists of the banned Awami League. Later, people were mobilised through an announcement over a mosque loudspeaker. At one point, they surrounded Tungipara police station and subsequently set it on fire.
Several videos of the attack and arson at the police station have circulated on Facebook. In one video, at least three vehicles can be seen burning inside the police station compound. Sounds of vandalism can also be heard. At the same time, the attackers were heard chanting slogans of “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu”. Some of them were carrying sticks, while others were recording the attack and arson on their mobile phones.
In another video, a man identified as HM Rubel Farazi was heard saying during a Facebook Live broadcast, “We will set the police station on fire within a short time.”
During the live broadcast, he also said police had fired tear gas at them. They were trying to extinguish the gas by lighting fires, he said, adding that they would not retreat.
Deputy Inspector General (Crime and Operations) of Police Headquarters Mohammad Abu Sufian told Prothom Alo over the phone at around 8:45pm on Tuesday that they had received reports that miscreants had surrounded Tungipara police station. They were making further inquiries to establish what had happened afterwards, he said.
Later, at around 9:10pm, Prothom Alo contacted Police Headquarters spokesperson Kamarum Munira by phone. She said Tungipara police station had been attacked and set on fire. They had also received reports of vehicles being torched there.
Eskender Sheikh, acting station officer of the Tungipara Fire Service, said they had received reports of fires at Tungipara police station, Chowrangi intersection and several houses in the Bashbaria area.
However, fire service personnel were unable to reach the locations due to security concerns. They would be able to go there if adequate law enforcement personnel were deployed to ensure their safety, he said.