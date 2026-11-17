Leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, attacked and set fire to Tungipara police station in Gopalganj on Tuesday evening.

After gathering in a procession, they first surrounded the police station and later attacked it and set fire to several vehicles inside its premises.

Police reportedly fired tear gas shells, rubber bullets and sound grenades to bring the situation under control.

Local sources said tension gripped the area after reports spread that police had detained several leaders and activists of the banned Awami League. Later, people were mobilised through an announcement over a mosque loudspeaker. At one point, they surrounded Tungipara police station and subsequently set it on fire.