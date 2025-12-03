Family seeks fresh probe into 22-year-old murder over election candidacy

A top district level leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was abducted and a Tk 2.5 million ransom was collected, yet he was killed. His skeletal remains were recovered two years later.

Testimony from the accused and the investigation linked several other BNP leaders to the murder. However, the investigation officer submitted the charge sheet excluding those BNP leaders named in the statements, along with 24 others.

As a result, the plaintiff filed a petition of dissatisfaction, which the court dismissed before beginning the trial. Even after 22 years, the trial has not concluded. The victim’s family now demands that the case be reinvestigated and the trial restarted.

The deceased BNP leader was Jamal Uddin Chowdhury, a vice-president of the Chattogram South district BNP. He was from Anwara upazila in Chattogram.

On 24 July 2003, he was abducted while returning home from his business establishment in the Chawkbazar area of Chattogram city. Two years later, on 24 August 2005, his skeleton was recovered by RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) from a hilly area in Fatikchhari, Chattogram. A DNA test in Singapore confirmed that the remains were of Jamal Uddin.

The family claims that Jamal was killed because he sought the BNP nomination to contest the parliamentary election.