Three leaders of Awami League (activities banned) arrested in Dhaka
Police have said that three leaders of Awami League (whose activities are banned) from Ishwardi and Atgharia upazilas in Pabna were arrested during a raid in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area. Among them are two former municipal mayors and a former upazila parishad chairman.
The three were arrested during a raid on an apartment in Mohammadpur at around 4 pm on Monday. Mohammad Jewel Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Mohammadpur zone under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), disclosed the information on Tuesday.
Terrorism Act.
According to police, the arrested individuals are Abul Kalam Azad (61), Mokhlesur Rahman (64) and Shahidul Islam (63). Abul Kalam Azad is the general secretary of the Ishwardi upazila unit of Awami League and a former municipal mayor. Mokhlesur Rahman is the former general secretary of Awami League’s Ishwardi upazila unit and a former upazila parishad chairman. Shahidul Islam is a former mayor of Atgharia Municipality and president of the upazila unit of Awami League.
Police officer Jewel Rana said the three had been staying at the apartment while maintaining contact with the party’s central leaders by mobile phone, with the aim of carrying out party activities and terrorist activities in Dhaka.
Police said a case had been filed against the three under the Anti-