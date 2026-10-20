Three leaders of Awami League (activities banned) arrested in Dhaka

Police have said that three leaders of Awami League (whose activities are banned) from Ishwardi and Atgharia upazilas in Pabna were arrested during a raid in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area. Among them are two former municipal mayors and a former upazila parishad chairman.

The three were arrested during a raid on an apartment in Mohammadpur at around 4 pm on Monday. Mohammad Jewel Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Mohammadpur zone under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), disclosed the information on Tuesday.

Terrorism Act.