FBI arrests Bangladeshi in Malaysia, takes to US

A Bangladeshi national, Zobaidul Amin, 28, has been taken from Malaysia to the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after being arrested over allegations of running an international child sexual exploitation ring.

FBI director Kash Patel disclosed the information in a post on X today, Friday. In the post, he said Zobaidul had been arrested by the FBI along with US partner agencies. He had been a fugitive since 2022.