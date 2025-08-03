Case filed against Flight Expert for embezzling millions, 3 officials arrested

A case has been filed against Flight Expert, one of the country’s leading online ticket booking platforms, for allegedly embezzling millions of taka from customers. Police have arrested three officials of the company in connection with the incident.

The arrested individuals are: the agency’s Head of Finance, Shakib Hossain (32); Chief Commercial Officer, Sayeed Ahmed (40); and Chief Operating Officer, AKM Sadat Hossain (32).

Motijheel police station officer-in-charge Mesbah Uddin told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon that a customer, Bipul Sarkar, filed the case against five individuals on Saturday night.

The OC further said that apart from the arrested, the two other accused are: Flight Expert’s Managing Director (MD), Salman Bin Rashid Shah Sayeem, and his father MA Rashid.

The OC added that efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects.