Four death row convicts escape from Bogura prison by drilling hole in roof
Four death row convicts escaped from the district prison in Bogura on Tuesday night by drilling a hole in the roof.
Police, however, captured the escapees from the nearby area and details of the inmates were unavailable as of 8:00am on Wednesday.
Bogura district prison jailer Mohammad Faridur Rahman confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
He said, “All of four inmates are death row convicts and they escaped, but we found then near the prison.”
Bogura’s additional superintendent of police (administration and finance) Md Snikdha Akhtar told Prothom Alo, “This is a very sensitive issue and the SP will brief the details.”
Prothom Alo contacted several police officials including inspector general (prison) over mobile phone for comment, but none of them received the calls.
Source concerned, however, said those inmates have been taken to the detective branch office.