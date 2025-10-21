JnU Chhara Dal leader murder: Case filed against 3 including Mahir and Barsha
A murder case has been filed by the brother of Md Jobayed Hossain, a Jagannath University student and leader of the Chhatra Dal, over his killing.
The case was filed at Bangshal police station around 11:00 am today, Tuesday. The accused are Mahir Rahman, Barjis Shabnam Barsha, and Fardeen Ahmed Aylan.
Bangshal police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said the murder resulted from a love triangle. Barsha had been in a nine-year relationship with Mahir Rahman, but recently she became involved with Jobayed. This made Mahir furious.
The OC added that amid tensions in their relationship, Barsha initially rejected Mahir but later contacted him again, saying she no longer liked Jobayed. Subsequently, Barsha and Mahir planned to kill Jobayed.
During initial interrogation, Barsha denied involvement in the killing. However, when confronted face-to-face with Mahir, both confessed to the crime, the Bangshal OC confirmed.
On Sunday night, police recovered Jobayed’s bloodied body from the staircase of a building in Old Dhaka’s Armanitola area. There were stab marks on his neck.
Jobayed was a student in the Statistics department (2019-20 session) of JnU and a member of the university unit convening committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.
According to classmates and police, Jobayed used to tutor Barsha, a higher secondary student, in one of the flats of that building.
Police sources said CCTV footage showed two young men fleeing the scene, though their faces were not clearly visible.
A relative said Jobayed’s mother, Rekha Akter, handed Mahir over to Bangshal police on Monday morning. However, police stated that three people, including Mahir, had been arrested.