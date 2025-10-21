JnU Chhara Dal leader murder: Case filed against 3 including Mahir and Barsha

A murder case has been filed by the brother of Md Jobayed Hossain, a Jagannath University student and leader of the Chhatra Dal, over his killing.

The case was filed at Bangshal police station around 11:00 am today, Tuesday. The accused are Mahir Rahman, Barjis Shabnam Barsha, and Fardeen Ahmed Aylan.

Bangshal police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said the murder resulted from a love triangle. Barsha had been in a nine-year relationship with Mahir Rahman, but recently she became involved with Jobayed. This made Mahir furious.